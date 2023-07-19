By Daily Nation

Kenya is braced for the latest in a series of opposition protests against the rising cost of living and tax hikes, which have turned violent, with at least 24 people killed in recent months.

The opposition Azimio La Umoja One coalition announced earlier that they would hold protests on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday ‘due to public demand’

The revision of the anti-government demonstration comes after a five-day break by the coalition to mourn those who lost their lives in Wednesday’s protests.

Today’s protests come as opposition leader Raila Odinga vows to continue peaceful nationwide protests until President William Ruto’s government listens to the grievances of Kenyans.

According to Daily Nation, the Kenya Private Sector Association estimated earlier that Kenya’s economy is losing at least Shs3 billion a day due to the protests.

Meanwhile. the Kenyan government yesterday announced closure of day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu over demos.