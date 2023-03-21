Economists in Uganda have called upon the leadership of Kenya to resolve the deeper underlying economic challenges in their country if peace is to be restored.

There is a tense situation in Kenya following the weekly protests that have been announced by the opposition figure Raila Odinga over the high cost of living and what they call an illegitimate government.

Yesterday’s clashes have since left over 7000 Uganda-bound trucks stuck in Kenya following Monday’s violent clashes that saw a university student shot dead.

Speaking to KFM, Dr. Fred Muhumuza, a development consultant says the rising cost of living in Kenya has not only been caused by long drought but also some of their own policies and the rising debt.

According to Dr. Muhumuza, Kenya made wrong policies for example fuel and subsidies at the height of the Russia-Ukraine war which had severe ripple effects on the economy.

“I would not even want to look at Raila’s allegations of how did Ruto come in, who cheated who. Bottom line, there have been some tensions building, high cost of living, joblessness, Kenya has had a series of drought for the last maybe three years,” Muhumuza said.

“It is my prayer that the Kenyan leadership begins to think of the deeper underlying issues that need to be resolved,” he added.