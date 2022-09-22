Kenya’s health ministry has issued an alert to all counties across the country following the Ebola outbreak in neighboring Uganda.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Kenya’s health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, called for the screening of travelers, truck drivers, bush meat handles and health workers.

He has also appealed to all counties to sensitize health care workers to be able to identify cases of Ebola infection, and also sensitize all stakeholders on prevention and control measures as well as case and sample management.

He added that since Kenya and Uganda share several land and water border crossing points and many porous borders, there is need for Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspected case.

Kenya has also advised members of the public to take heightened precautions while visiting Uganda as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The general public is also advised to watch out for any person presenting with acute onset of fever, especially if in contact with persons with history of travel from Uganda and/or Democratic Republic of Congo within the previous three weeks. Other signs to look out for are vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pains, headache, sore throat, and measles-like rash, red eyes as well as bleeding from body openings,” reads the statement.