The government of Kenya has lifted the ban it had imposed on the importation of powdered milk from Uganda.

The decision follows a meeting between the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, and the Kenyan permanent secretary of Kenya’s Ministry of East African affairs, Dubat Abdi.

“Fellow countrymen and countrywomen, I’m happy to inform the country that by 5pm last evening, we had received communication from the government of Kenya informing us that the ban on importation of milk products into Kenya had been suspended,” Kadaga said.

On March 6, 2023, Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) suspended the importation of milk powder from Uganda in anticipation of the long rains where they expected surplus production and thus no need for imports.

According to a statement dated March 14, 2023, from, Harry Kimtai, the Principal Secretary at the State Department for Livestock, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation in Kenya, the ban is suspended to allow for dairy industry regulations 2021 to apply accordingly.