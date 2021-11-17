The government of Kenya yesterday heightened security across the country following two bombings in Kampala yesterday.
Col (rtd) Cyrus Oguna, the Kenya government spokesperson, said they are monitoring the security situation, especially on the borders with Uganda.
“We want to assure Kenyans that our security forces remain alert and monitoring the situation in our country and along our common borders,” he said in a statement.
Col Oguna urged Kenyans to be vigilant, especially when in busy places, and promptly report any suspicious character, behavior, movement or unattended parcels to the nearest police officer or a police station.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/kenya-on-high-alert-after-kampala-attacks-3621908