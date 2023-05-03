By AFP

Teargas canisters were launched at members of opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja (One Kenya) coalition near President William Ruto’s office in downtown Nairobi, according to footage of the incident.

Kenya's Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said there had been several acts of violence, arson and looting in the capital and in western Kenya by "hordes of criminals masquerading as political protesters" and insisted they would not be tolerated.