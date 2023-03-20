By AFP

Kenyan riot police were out in force Monday for a day of action called by the opposition to protest the country’s cost of living crisis, despite a ban on the demonstrations.

In one part of Nairobi’s biggest slum Kibera, demonstrators set tyres alight, while several youths were arrested at one of the venues for the demonstrations in the capital, AFP journalists saw.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who narrowly lost last year’s presidential election to William Ruto, has vowed that the rallies will go ahead.

“I want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show the displeasure of what is happening in our country,” he told his supporters Sunday.

Kenyans are suffering from surging prices for basic necessities, as well as a sharp drop in the local shilling against the US dollar and a punishing drought that has left millions hungry.

“Day of showdown,” was the headline in Kenya’s The Standard newspaper on Monday.