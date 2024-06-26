Kenya’s President William Ruto has agreed to withdraw the controversial Finance Bill, 2024.

The Bill seeks to among among other things; increase taxation on a number of products and services in the country.

Addressing the Nation at State House in Nairobi, President Ruto said the people of Kenya spoke in one voice and his government will respect that.

“Consequently, having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the Finance Bill, 2024 and listing keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this finance bill 2024, I concede and therefore I will not sign on the bill, it shall subsequently be withdrawn an i have agreed with these members and that becomes our collective position,” President William Ruto said.

The President also revealed that at least 23 people were killed and 214 others injured during yesterday’s protests which took place in 35 out of the 47 counties of Kenya, dubbed ‘Reject the Finance Bill’, largely led by youth.