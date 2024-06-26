Truck drivers under their umbrella, Regional Lorry Drivers and Transporters Association, have been advised to halt all operations and wait for the situation in neighboring Kenya to normalize.

This, according to the association chairperson Bylon Kinene, will protect their lives, vehicles and merchandise.

Kinene tells KFM that being on the road will expose them to risks of damage and looting which may lead to unexpected losses.

“Appealing to people who are planning to go to Kenya, please park where you are so long as you are in Uganda, for those who are still in Kenya we have no solution you can assess the situation as weather you are moving or not, you have life and track which you cannot replace so leave the goods,” he said.

Kenyans have been holding demonstrations for several days in protest of the passing of the Finance Bill, 2024, which they say imposes unreasonable tax rises on ordinary citizens and businesses already grappling with the high cost of living.

The countrywide protests yesterday turned violent, and protesters breached and ransacked the parliament building in the capital Nairobi.

The violence that ensued prompted police to open fire on the protestors, leading to the deaths of atleast 10 people and injuring over 120 others.