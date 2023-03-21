By Nation Africa

Some schools in Nairobi and its environs have changed the reporting date from the half-term break from Monday to today, Tuesday, March 21 following concerns that demonstrations called by the opposition pose a risk to learners’ safety.

According to the Kenya Ministry of Education calendar, the half-term break officially ended on Sunday and learners were expected to resume learning on Monday. However, parents and teachers have complained that allowing the children to go to school could compromise their safety, especially if the demonstrations turn violent.

Parents whose children will travel through the city have expressed fear that transportation might be affected, thereby inconveniencing them. Equally likely to be affected are learners from Nairobi who attend schools upcountry.

Crisis

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has called for nationwide demonstrations to force the government to lower the cost of living, among other demands.

Last week, the chair of the National Parents Association Silas Obuhatsa pleaded with Mr Odinga and President William Ruto to dialogue to avert a crisis that might affect school children.

Omboko Milemba, the chair of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers had asked the Education ministry to defer the opening but there has been no word from the ministry. A few schools sampled by the Nation cited the planned demonstrations as the reason for changing the date.

As others pushed the reporting date forward, learners at State House Girls High School had their break cut short and they reported back on Sunday.