The Director of Criminal Investigations in Kenya is investigating a case of a 25-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in a rental apartment in Roysambu, Thika Road, in Nairobi county by an unknown assailant on Sunday morning.

A police report confirmed the incident, noting that the prime suspect, a middle-aged man, booked and checked into the apartment on Saturday (January 13, 2024) afternoon.

The body of the woman which was found dismembered and stuffed into a polythene bag, was dumped into a dustbin before the assailant walked out of the apartment after returning the key.

“An unknown person who checked in the house is suspected have murdered an unknown middle aged female Of about 25 years,” a police report filed at Kasarani Police Station read in part.

Kenyans have raised alarm over the rising cases of deaths, witnessed in the country after a lady identified as Starlet Wahu, was also killed in another rental apartment barely a week ago.