A Kenyan man has been sentenced to serve 16 months at Luzira prison after finding him guilty of cyber stalking the Ugandan Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo.

Trial Chief magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu has noted that Oloo Jared Akumu has not been remorseful throughout his trial and hence a custodial sentence is appropriate to enable him change.

Last week, Akumu, a resident of Uwayi sub-location in Nyangoma division in Kenya was found guilty by the standards, utilities, and wildlife court at Buganda road for disturbing the peace of Justice Jane Frances Abodo.

Court relied on the evidence of four prosecution witnesses including the DPP herself to seal Akumu’s fate. It is said that he sent numerous threatening e-mails to Justice Abodo.

Prosecution led by Chief State Attorney, Joan Keko proved that it was between September 15, 2021, and November 2, 2021, from unknown places when Akumu repeatedly used his email address to harass the DPP by sending threatening e-mails and attachments to her official email address; jane.abodo@dpp.go.ug

According to prosecution, the DPP was fearful for her life after reviewing the e-mails in which Akumu threatened to expose her over corruption.

That despite the DPP giving the convict genuine advice about his case file involving the theft of his motor vehicle, Akumu kept accusing her of hiding his file and withdrawing the same thereby denying him access to justice.

Justice Abodo later reported the matter to CPS Kampala after which Akumu was arrested when he crossed to Uganda to follow up on the motor vehicle case.

Akumu confessed to sending the e-mails to Justice Abodo as well as threatening her.

