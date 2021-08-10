By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have identified the 46-year-old man who last night died in a fatal accident along Kikorongo-Ishaka Road.

Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Regional police spokesperson says the deceased has been identified as Joseph Mukhwana, a Kenyan by nationality.

The accident occurred when a Motor Vehicle registration number KBM 452B a Benz rammed into a semi-trailer truck Registration number ZD 9172.

The body od the deceased was fully retrieved today morning from the wreck and taken to Bwera Health Centre IV for postmortem.