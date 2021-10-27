By Daily Nation

Four students from Dr Krapf Boys Secondary School in Rabai Sub-County, Kilifi in Kenya are in police custody for burning a dormitory on Sunday evening

The students are part of 14 questioned by police in connection with the incident.

It is alleged that the students were protesting being denied permission to watching the match between English Premier league teams, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The fire consumed the 160-capacity dormitory, reducing students’ personal effects to ashes.

Confirming the incident, Rabai Sub-County Police Commander Fredrick Abuga said the suspects will be taken to court tomorrow.

He said the four students were directly involved in torching the dormitory.

