By Patrick Ebong

The Lira district coronavirus taskforce has gazetted Adwila Primary School, in Adekokwok Sub-county as a resting place for Kenyan truck drivers heading to South Sudan via Lira Town.

The place is located about 10 kilometres South of Lira Municipality.

The task force chairperson, also the Resident District Commissioner, Milton Odongo, says Adwila Primary School was chosen because it is located in an area that is sparsely populated.

Isolating the truck drivers in one place is one of the strategies the government has come up with to prevent further spread of Coronavirus, considering that most of the new cases are those of foreign truck drivers.