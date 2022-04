Former President Mwai Kibaki passed away at the age of 90.

His death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

Uhuru Kenyatta says memories of Mwai Kibaki will always live on.

“Kibaki lives on in our fond memories of his strength of will, his charm, his wit, and his passionate love for God, for family, and for the nation,” Uhuru Kenyatta said.