The commander of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) Major General Jeff Nyagah has left the mission area in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) “for consultations” in Nairobi, citing safety concerns after unknown people threatened him.

The battle-hardened officer is reporting back to Nairobi for further consultations on the ongoing processes and the force’s mandate that has since expired.

In a memo to the EAC Secretary-General dated April 27, the battle-hardened officer said he has opted to exit Goma due to an aggravated threat to his safety and a systematic plan to frustrate efforts of the EACRF.