Kenya’s main opposition party announced plans Tuesday for a public rally but said it remained committed to easing political tension through dialogue, after anti-government protests turned violent last month.

Azimio la Umoja, the party of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, said it would hold “direct engagements” with the public including a rally in Nairobi as it prepares for talks with the government.

Last month, three people died and businesses and property were torched and vandalised in three days of chaotic street demonstrations against the government.

Odinga, who claims that last year’s presidential election was stolen from him, called off the protests after President William Ruto suggested they enter into talks to discuss their concerns.

Azimio said it would hold a town hall meeting on Thursday followed by a public rally on Sunday “to explain to the people where we are and the upcoming course of action”.

“Azimio remains committed… to the spirit of the Easter deal that saw the two parties commit to dialogue,” the party’s executive council chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, said in a statement.