By AFP

Kenya has decided to put on hold plans to send police to violence-wracked Haiti under a UN-backed multinational mission, a top official said Tuesday.

The move came after Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to step aside as armed gangs have taken over much of the Caribbean nation.

“There has been a fundamental change in circumstances as a result of the complete breakdown of law and order and the subsequent resignation of the PM of Haiti,” Korir Sing’oei, principal secretary for foreign affairs, told AFP.

“Without a political administration in Haiti, there is no anchor on which a police deployment can rest, hence government will await the installation of a new constitutional authority in Haiti, before taking further decisions on the matter.”

Sing’oei said however that Kenya remained committed to “providing leadership to the MSS,” referring to the Multinational Security Support mission that was approved by the UN Security Council in October last year.

In recent weeks the crisis has grown even more violent, with bodies strewn across the streets, armed bandits looting basic infrastructure and fears rising of a famine.

Kenya has said it was ready to deploy up to 1,000 personnel to Haiti, but the plans have faced legal challenges.