By Ivan Ssenabulya

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted dusk to dawn curfew which has been in effect since March 27, 2020; as one of the measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking during the 58th Mashujaa (Heroes) Day celebrations at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga county this afternoon, Kenyatta has said that the order takes immediate effect.

According to reports, Covid-19 infection rates have been below five percent over the last three weeks and increased vaccinations have given hope that the pandemic could slow down substantially in Kenya.

Among those who had made a passionate appeal to the President to lift the curfew were the bar and restaurant operators.

The Pubs, Entertainment, and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) claimed the entertainment sector had been sidelined as others benefitted from the relaxed Covid-19 containment measures.