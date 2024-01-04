The Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, Moses Wetangula has underscored the need to constantly equip Members of Parliament through workshops, and financing, among others to keep them abreast with matters of the environment.

Delivering a keynote address at the ongoing 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in Munyonyo, Wetangula emphasized the need to pass laws, particularly in countries that are water-secure, to protect heritage.

He, however, quickly added that countries can only do so by having a proper legal framework.

“Whoever pollutes must pay but the polluters are paying themselves; they have been harvesting carbon credit proceeds. So our Parliaments must be forever alert,” Wetangula noted.

The conference themed on climate change seeks to among other things; maintain, foster and encourage impartiality, as well as promote knowledge and understanding of parliamentary democracy in its various forms.

According to parliament, it is attended by 33 Speakers, out of the 43 that had earlier confirmed attendance.