

The government of Kenya has eased some of the lockdown measures including that on Cessation of movement in an out of Nairobi that elapses today.

In his 9th address to the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta however extended the 6am-9pm curfew for another 30 days.

Local flights resume on 15th July, while International travel in and out resumes on 1st of August in strict conformity with guidelines and protocols issued by Ministry of health.

And Public Service Vehicles moving in and out of areas which were previously under cessation will require mandatory certification from Ministry of Health

Restrictions remain on weddings, funerals, political gatherings and any other gathering of that nature for another 30 days.

100 people only allowed in places of worship at any given time and worship services shall not last for more than one hour. Sunday school and Madrassa remain closed.

President Kenyatta however said that in the next 21 days the government of Kenya shall observe patterns of interaction and if there will be a spike in the trend of infections, the country will return to lockdown at zero option.