African Union Commission has appointed former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta to lead its observation mission in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria. Nigerians are expected to vote for their next president and other leaders on February 25.

The short-term election observation mission comprises 90 members drawn from various AU Member States comprising representatives of Election Management Bodies, civil society organizations, independent experts, women and youth among others.

The objective of the mission is to provide an accurate and impartial assessment of the electoral process, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections.

It is also expected to demonstrate AU’s solidarity and support towards consolidation of democracy, peace, stability and development in Nigeria.

Nigerians are going to the polls at a time they are experiencing a Naira crisis, some people have since taken to sleeping outside banks.

They want to be among the first in line to get notes from the cash machine once it is loaded up in the morning.