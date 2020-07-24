Ugandan singer Edrisah Musuuza, popularly known as Eddy Kenzo, who has been stranded in Ivory Coast for several months following a coronavirus-induced lockdown is finally to return home.

Kenzo will jet in aboard Uganda Airlines plane along with several other Ugandans and legal residents who were stranded in Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and other parts of West Africa.

“Yes together with other Ugandans in the next pick up point in Ivory Coast,” a credible source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said when asked whether the singer is part of the Ugandans who will be picked Friday.

Moments later the singer also posted several photos of Ugandans posing at Kotoka international airport in Ghana and captioned “For God and my country.”

Kenzo has been stranded in Ivory Coat since March this year when President Museveni suspended all international and domestic passenger flights in and out of Uganda as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.