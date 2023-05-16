The key suspect in the double murder of a social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa has started defending himself.

Appearing before High Court Judge Isaac Muwata, Copriyam Kasolo narrated how he was tortured during and after his arrest by security personnel, forcing him to confess.

Kasolo denied killing Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa, saying on that fateful day, he was busy hawking his second-hand shoes.

Kasolo and group are charged with 6 counts including 2 murders, 2 aggravated robberies, and 2 kidnaps with intent to murder Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

Prosecution states that on August 28, 2019, Nagirinya and her driver were kidnapped from Lungujja Nabisasiro zone in Lubaga division, killed and their bodies were dumped at Nakitutuli village in Mukono district.

Prosecution adds that the suspects used violence to rob Nagirinya of her motor vehicle, mobile phone, cash amounting to Shs260, 000 and also proceeded to rob Kitayimbwa of his mobile phone and his money amounting to Shs24,000.

It is alleged that the suspects were arrested as they attempted to withdraw monies from Nagirinya’s mobile phone in Nateete, a Kampala suburb.