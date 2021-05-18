By Ritah Kemigisa

The outgoing minister for foreign affairs Okello Oryem has defended President Museveni over remarks relating to development partners.

In his speech after inauguration for his 6thelective term, President Museveni took a swipe at foreign actors whom he accused of lacking credentials to lecture Uganda about democracy.

His remarks have been termed as harsh and degrading by some stakeholders.

Speaking on the KFM hot seat last night, Oryem said the president is only opposed to the values, cultures and methods of democracy the west wants to impose on Africa.

Oryem argues that there is no uniformed democracy adding every country has its own kind of democracy further giving an example of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel who has been elected four times without complaints.

Oryem meanwhile says the call by the president for Africa to unite and build capacity and, where necessary, confront the West’s meddling and aggression on the continent militarily is possible.