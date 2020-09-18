By Benjamin Jumbe

The spokesperson of the UPDF Brig. Flavia Byekwaso confirms that former leader of the National Unity Reconciliation and Development Moses Kibalama is in the hands of security for his own safety since his life was under threat.

”What I know is that the security is holding him wherever is and it is holding him for good reasons. Most importantly, safety to give him,” she said.

Brig Byekwaso has also called on Ugandans to desist from involvement in acts of violence during elections.

Addressing journalists in Kampala today, Brig. Byekwaso sighted the massive violence which marred the NRM primaries in different parts of the country noting that such acts are not acceptable and can easily lead to loss of life.

She appeals to politicians and member of the public to be tolerant with each other and respect divergent views of each other.