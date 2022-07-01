Prossy Kisakye

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) faction of Rubaga under Moses Nkonge Kibalama have threatened to drag the National Electoral Commission (EC) to court over alleged forgery.

Speaking to the media at their offices in Rubaga, this morning, the group’s Secretary General Paul Kagombe accused the Electoral Commission of conniving with the NUP leadership under Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to take over their political party, a claim the commission has often denied.

He said the group will on July 4th formally request the Criminal Investigations Directorate to launch investigations into the documents presented by the Kyagulanyi faction to the Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, the faction’s spokesperson Gideon Tugume has warned public over threatening them for coming out to talk the truth.