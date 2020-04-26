Government has revealed that it will today first serve food aid to residents of Kibuli and Kisugu in Makindye Division.

According to the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Peter Ogwang, this is because the two areas are predominantly occupied by Muslims.

Ogwang says the development was agreed upon by the Local council chairpersons given the fact that the Muslims are in the holy month of Ramathan.

Government has since advised all those who would wish to offer food aid to the Muslim fraternity during this fasting period to do so using the national task force.

This year’s Ramathan is unlike the others since religious gathering have been banned due to the ongoing pandemic, coronavirus.