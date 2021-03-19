By Ruth Anderah

Kawempe North Member of Parliament (MP)-elect Muhammad Ssegirinya has been taken to court for allegedly forging academic documents which facilitated his nomination and subsequent election as MP.

According to the documents filed before High Court Civil Division, National Unity Platform’s (NUP’s) Ssegirinya whose said forged documents bear the name Richard Ssegirinya has been sued by his political rival Sulaiman Kindandala.

In his election petition, Kindandala is seeking to nullify Ssegirinya’s election for lack of Ordinary and Advanced Level papers- the requisite minimum academic qualification for one to contest as an MP.

Kindandala who contested for the same seat in the January polls wants court to declare that Ssegirinya is not fit to represent the people of Kawempe in parliament and to cancel his election, stop him from swearing in and consequently order the Electoral Commission to organise a fresh -election in the constituency .

Court is yet to summon Ssegirinya and the Electoral Commission to file a response.