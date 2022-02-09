By Benjamin Jumbe

The Church of Uganda house of Bishops has elected Archdeacon Gaddie Akajuna as the next bishop of Kigezi diocese.

The election was held during the house of Bishops sitting today at Lweza Training and Conference Centre on 9th February.

The Venerable Akanjuna who is currently serving as an Archdeacon, based at All Saints’ Church, Kabale will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 26th June at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Rugarama succeeding the Rt. Rev. George Bagamuhunda.

Relatedly, the House of Bishops has also elected the Rev. Michael Okwii Esakahn as the 2nd Bishop of Kumi Diocese who will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 6th March 2022 at St. Philip’s Cathedral, Ngora.

The Rt. Rev. Thomas Irigei, the first Bishop of Kumi Diocese, retired at the end of 2019 when he reached the Church’s mandatory retirement age of 65 and Retired Bishop John Charles Odurkami was appointed as caretaker.

Rev. Okwii was ordained a deacon in St. Peter’s Cathedral, Soroti, in 1990 and a priest in 1991. He has served in many capacities in the Church of Uganda, including as a parish priest and Cathedral Vicar and is currently the Archdeacon of Soroti and parish priest of Asuret.