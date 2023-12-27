The Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, the Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna has strongly criticized the government’s decision to distribute 30 million condoms during the festive season in various high-risk areas across the country.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony of George William Kanagizi, the Presidential Advisor on Kigezi Affairs, and Flavia Kanagizi, the Kabale District Speaker, held at St. Matthew Church of Uganda Kumbura in Bugarama Sub County of Kabale District yesterday, Bishop Akanjuna expressed his disapproval.

The announcement of the condom distribution was made by Dr. Daniel Byamukama, Head of HIV Prevention at the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC), on Thursday of the same week. Dr. Byamukama highlighted the alarming statistic of 52,000 new HIV infections recorded last year, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the high incidence in order to achieve the country’s goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

Bishop Akanjuna, however, took a different stance, asserting that the church would persist in offering prayers for those behind the decision to distribute condoms, expressing hope that they would repent.