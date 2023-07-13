By Obed Kankiriho

Kigezi Diocese is struggling to trace one of its motor vehicle that was stolen during the burial of prominent businessman Apollo Nyegamehe commonly known as Aponye, on Wednesday.

According to the Diocesan Secretary Rev Canon Milton Nkurunungi, the motor vehicle Suzuki registration number UAT 478N attached to Kikungiri Archdeaconry in Kabale Municipality’s Southern division, under the diocese of Kigezi was stolen during a requiem service at the deceased’s home in Muhanga town council yesterday.

The event attracted hundreds of people including business operators, political leaders, clergy, and government officials among others.

Rev. Canon Nkurunungi has condemned the act, wondering how someone could take advantage of a situation of grieving to commit such a crime

“We were attending the burial [Aponye’s burial] and one of our archdeacon’s vehicles was stolen. We have reported to police and to the DPC and we have also informed those in Ntungamo and Mbarara. They are making all tracking to see that the vehicle is recovered,” Rev. Canon Nkurunungi told KFM.

Nyegamehe who died in a road crash on Thursday last week at Itojo in Ntungamo district was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kitaburaza village, Muhanga town council, Rukiga district yesterday.

The road crash that claimed the life of Aponye is one of the many that have taken a toll on Uganda’s population in the recent past.

Three separate crashes occurred this week, including the grisly one that claimed the life of a Link bus driver in Kyenjojo district.

Meanwhile, a meeting of senior government officials including the Prime Minister that is meant to seek a lasting solution to increasing road carnage chaired by the Speaker of Parliament was held on Thursday morning.