Experts from Ministry of Health have collected samples from police officers operating from districts along the border in Kigezi sub region as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus.

Some of the targeted departments included; traffic, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Field Force Unit among others.

According to Kigezi region Police spokesperson, Elly Maate police officers being on the front line in the fight against Covid-19 through direct contact with the people 24/7, it puts them at risk of contracting the deadly disease.

He noted that the samples were taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) Entebbe for analysis.

Samples were also collected from other traders at the main borders of Katuna, Chanika and Bunagana like hawkers and money changers and are now waiting for the results.