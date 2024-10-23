Residents of Kigogwa Town along the Kampala-Bombo road in Kasangati, Wakiso district, are grieving after the death toll from a Tuesday evening fire outbreak rose to 15. The tragedy occurred when a fuel tanker, registration number UAM 292Q, overturned and caught fire on the Kampala-Bombo highway.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, eleven people lost their lives at the scene, while four others succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday. Additionally, 24 people were injured, with 15 currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Kiruddu Hospital.

“Twenty-four others were injured, with 15 currently in ICU and 9 in the normal ward at Kirundu hospital,” a statement issued by police reads in part.

“The police are working to identify the deceased through DNA testing, and relatives are urged to come forward to assist in this process. Unfortunately, the driver of the truck involved in the accident remains at large. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, utilizing available technologies such as CCTV cameras to piece together what happened,” the statement reads further.

Authorities have announced that the release of victims’ bodies to their families will be contingent upon the completion of DNA testing.