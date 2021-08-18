By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The former Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Kigozi Ssempala, has withdrawn a petition he had filed challenging the election of David Serukenya of the National Unity Platform (NUP) .

This means the election of Mr Serukenya as the MP for Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality is sealed.

“Take notice that the petitioner (Mr Kigozi) wishes to withdraw this petition having found compelling reasons to do so. It is without duress or complicity,” Mr Kigozi through his lawyers of Alaka & Co. Advocates, wrote to court yesterday.

Accordingly, presiding judge Winifred Nabisinde dismissed the election petition with each party bearing its own costs.

Mr Kigozi, who stood as an Independent after losing the NUP ticket to Serukenya, had sued the latter alongside the Electoral Commission (EC).

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/kigozi-withdraws-election-petition-against-nup-s-serukenya-3515482