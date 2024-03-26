Police in Jinja have launched a probe into circumstances under which a senior four student identified as Joshua Lukonda,17 at Kiira College Butiki dropped dead from his bed on Monday evening about 7 :30pm

Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, says it is alleged that “the student felt serious headache on Sunday, March 24, 2024, he went to the school dispensary to seek medical services, and was given Panadol. He went back to his dormitory until when he allegedly fell down from his bed.”

Mubi explains that the school authority called for an ambulance to have the student rushed to Jinja regional referral hospital, put on oxygen enroute to Jinja main hospital but his heartbeat was high at 105 beats per minute (BPM).

Police is yet to issue a postmortem report as the body stays at the facility’s mortuary.

Meanwhile, police have cautioned all schools in Jinja to always have a standby medical team including laboratory technicians. Schools have also been urged to report both minor and serious illnesses to the respective parents and make referrals where need be rather than waiting for the worst situation to happen.