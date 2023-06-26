Kiira Motors Corporation would require USD 130 million dollars which is about Shs478 billion in the next five years to operate fully.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Paul Isaac Musasizi, the chief executive officer at Kiira Motors Corporation, revealed that to move from the current progress of establishing Kiira Motors factory, they will have to set up-skilling centres, accommodation for staff and setting up key service centres in strategic areas across the country.

He added that they will partner with some of the original equipment manufacturers in the market to successfully put on the market Kiira Motors passenger vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero said that they have a plan to localize 65% of the spare parts in Kiira Motors vehicles by 2030.