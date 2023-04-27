By Babra Anyait

The commissioner in charge of local government development at the Ministry of Local Government, Swizin Mugyema has warned leaders at various local government structures against misusing the power entrusted to them by citizens.

Mugyema says the role of the commission is to make sure that local governments declare vacant positions.

He added that elections are organized by the Electoral Commission which announces the date and the procedures to be followed.

“I believe we all know that conducting by-elections is a mandate of the Electoral Commission. You also know that the Electoral Commission has done some by-elections in some places but our role as Ministry of Local Government is to make sure that local governments do their part by declaring those vacant positions,” Mugyema said.

He was speaking at the Kikuube local government councilors Induction ceremony held at Kolping Hotel in Hoima district where he further advised the local governments to announce vacant positions.