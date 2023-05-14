By Mike Sebalu

Police have confirmed the arrest of Ivan Wabwire, a Police Constable who shot dead an Indian money lender on Friday at Rajja Chambers along Parliament Avenue.

According to Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, the suspect was arrested in the Eastern border town of Busia from where he hails.

Chilling footage from the crime scene shows how Wabrire fired multiple rounds of bullets at Uttman Bhandari, who was the Director of TFS Financial Services after what appeared to be a brief discussion.

According to an official statement issued by police earlier, Wabwire, who joined the Force in 2015, had a history of mental health illness.

“A joint team of security traced the suspect to Busia district. On 13 May 23, Flying Squad Unit joined the territorial police of Busia. On 14 May 23 at around 0700 hours, Wabwire Ivan was arrested in Busia Municipality at Customs by a joint team commanded by the DPC Busia SP Didas Byaruhanga,” Onyango said in a statement.

The force has come under fire following revelations that despite a long history of instability, the suspect was never helped and continued to be armed.

However, Luke Oweyeisigire the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan said earlier that the force only screens recruits who display signs of mental instability.