Ivan Wabrire, the police constable who killed a money lender at Rajja Chambers along Parliament Avenue is expected to appear in court for trial soon.

Addressing journalists at Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the suspect’s murder case file has been sanctioned by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Enanga adds that upon arrest in Busia on Saturday night, Wabwire who appeared to be in very good shape was transferred to Kampala Metropolitan Headquarters where he was examined by physiatrists who established that he was normal and of sound mind before interrogation started.

“The suspect who was sound and in very good shape was transferred to KMP Headquarters where he was examined by a physiatrists and established to be normal and sound. Upon interrogation, he admitted to having murdered the victim, for allegedly cheating him. The charges against him, were sanctioned and he is set to appear at Buganda Road court, with murder,” Enanga told journalists on Monday.

He says this was after the suspect reportedly admitted to having murdered Uttam Bhandari, the manager of TFS Financial Services for allegedly cheating him.

Without stating the date, Enanga says the suspect is expected to appear before Buganda Road Court and will be charged with murder.

While speaking to journalists last week, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said that Police management at CPS Kampala had taken a decision not to deploy Wabwire with a gun due to his ‘medical condition’.

“Due to the suspect’s medical conditions, Police management at CPS Kampala had taken a decision about six (6) years ago NOT TO ARM the suspect with a gun and they have been deploying him in beats that doesn’t require him to be armed. His current deployment was at CCTV monitoring center,” Onyango’s statement reads in part.