Police in Nansana have arrested a teacher at Home Kindergarten, Busibante in Najjera over alleged aggravated defilement and grooming young boys into sodomy.

He was netted after allegedly molesting a 16-year-old male juvenile with other sexual gang members in Nabweru South I cell.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the suspect lured the boy for a lucrative job but instead together with other men still at large forcefully sodomised him in turns.

“We want to thank the defense secretary of Busibante village, Nsumba Sulait, who took interest in the matter and reported to police. The suspect was arrested and exhibits were recovered from his residence. Efforts are in place to trace for his other sex gang members,” Enanga said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police in Jinja have arrested a female teacher at PMM Girls School in Jinja City on allegations of promoting homosexuality. Kiira regional police spokesperson James Mubi said the teacher is being questioned as part of their investigations.

Same-sex relations are illegal in Uganda under colonial-era laws, which have been bolstered by more recent anti-homosexuality bills, the latest of which is currently being drafted by parliament.