By Tausi Nakato

President Museveni has directed Parliament to allocate Shs60m per month to each of all recognised cultural institutions to enable them function better. This was disclosed by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, during the royal wedding reception of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi at Igenge Palace, Northern Division in Jinja City on Saturday.

“The President made a directive thatthe kingdom must be well facilitated. Let’s go and implement the Presi- dent’s directive of giving each kingdom Shs60m.I promise on behalf of all Members of Parliament that the directive will be implemented because after here we are going to work it out. The aim of this money is to help the cultural leaders run these institutions without financial difficulties,”Mr Tayebwa said.

Currently, cultural leaders get Shs5m to run the various activities of their institutions. Some of the kingdoms include Buganda, Busoga, Tooro, Rwezururu, and Bunyoro. The chiefdoms are; Bamasaba, Acholi, Lango, and Alur among others.

Mr Tayebwa urged the newly-wedded royal couple to build on the momentum Busoga has contributed to Uganda.

“If many people, including the President, have overwhelmingly contributed to this royal wedding, why don’t we do more in terms of support and change.

