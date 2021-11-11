By Promise Twinamukye

When Kings College Buddo candidates passed with flying colours in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education and Uganda Certificate of Education exams released in August this year, congratulatory messages poured in, hailing Patrick Bakka Male, 60, for his school’s outstanding performance upheld over the years.

Then, he was full of life.

Bakka Male, a prominent educationist, was yesterday morning pronounced dead at Mulago National Referral Hospital.