When Kings College Buddo candidates passed with flying colours in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education and Uganda Certificate of Education exams released in August this year, congratulatory messages poured in, hailing Patrick Bakka Male, 60, for his school’s outstanding performance upheld over the years.
Then, he was full of life.
Bakka Male, a prominent educationist, was yesterday morning pronounced dead at Mulago National Referral Hospital.
According to some family members, Bakka Male had one time suffered a stroke but recuperated.
However, the new of the death of the King’s College Buddo’s longest serving head teacher (since 2008 to date), has caught many Ugandans by surprise.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/kings-college-buddo-headteacher-dead-3614988