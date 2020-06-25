BODA BODA riders from Kira municipality have petitioned the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga requesting for her intervention so that they can be allowed to resume carrying passengers.

The cyclists cite President Museveni’s recent address, during which he extended the number of people in a vehicle to four and he maintained that boda boda riders should continue carrying only cargo.

The groups spokesperson, Julius Byarugaba says that up to now, they still do not understand how carrying one passenger on boda boda in an open space can be more dangerous to taxis or vehicles which carry more than one person in an enclosed space.

Byarugaba says that they should also be allowed to work like people in other sectors as they can also follow the guidelines set by the ministry of health .

Meanwhile, Kadaga says that she is handing such grievances as different groups had already petitioned her.