

By Benjamin Jumbe

Police and other security rescue agencies today continue the search for missing persons who drowned at Kira dam yesterday.

This follows a boat accident in which a family of international university boss Hassan Alwi drowned at Kiira dam on their way to the Source of the Nile.

Alwi was traveling with his wife Shakira Super and two children Alwi Amirror and Jafalu Alwi, and tour guide Patrick Okidi when their boat experienced an engine failure.

The DPC Jinja Ahmed Hasunira says a team of police officers from Nalufenya police station together with Police marine responded and rescued two people from the water which had reached Kiira dam Tabines namely Jafalu Alwi 12yrs,and Patrick Okidi 39yrs.

He says the search for the missing three family members and a rescue person yet to be identified continues today