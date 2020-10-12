

By Felix Ainebyoona

The National Resistance Movement registrar Kiruhura district Agom David Andiinda has been arrested on allegations of forging Nyabushozi county results in the recently concluded NRM primaries.

Rwizi region Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira says investigations were initiated by President Museveni who doubles as the Party’s National Chairman to investigate the mess that happened in their primary elections.

Kasasira says Andiinda was arrested by a team of detectives from CID headquarters Kampala on Sunday and is being held at Kiruhura Central Police Station on charges of forgery.

On September 4th, Andiinda as the returning officer NRM electoral Commissioner Kiruhura district declared Rtd Col. Fred Mwesigye as the duly elected flag bearer for member of Parliament of Nyabushozi county with 36,147 votes representing 66 percent, followed by Wilson Kajwengye with 13,248 votes representing 24 percent and Christopher Bakashaba with 5,601 votes representing 10 percent of the total 54,996 votes cast.

Kajwengye opposed the results and petitioned the party leadership claiming massive fraud and irregularities which forced the President to order for fresh elections in 84 villages where the said malpractices were manifested.

On October 5th, Mr Kajwengye pulled out of the race on the eve of fresh elections since the presidential directive of 84 villages was not followed as NRM electoral commission had organized elections only in 25 villages.