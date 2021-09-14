By Ruth Anderah
Prominent Court baillif Moses Kirunda has been charged afresh with murder before the General Court Martial sitting in Makindye.
57 year old Moses Kirunda and a UPDF soldier Major Nelson Marks Kyatuka attached to CMI Headquaters in Mbuya have appeared before seven members in a court session chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti and denied the charge.
Earlier, the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo had withdrawn the same charge against the duo and ordered for their release but instead they were taken to Army Court to answer the same charge.
Prosecution states that the two and others still at large on July 14th, at Kitanzi zone, Lungujja, Rubaga Divison in Kampala district, with malice aforethought unlawfully murdered one Magid Mugwanya.