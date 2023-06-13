By Jackson Onyango

Kampala Capital City Authority executive director, Dorothy Kisaka has denied receiving information of any intervention by the elite presidential guards into the city roads.

Kisaka told members of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) that “We were surprised by the visit of General Muhoozi who requested to be escorted through the city roads,”

“As to whether SFC is coming in, I am not aware,” she added.

Members of the committee were gun blazing about the involvement of the Special Forces Command after it was raised by the KCCA Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who led the political wing before the committee to respond to queries that emerged outside the audit queries raised by the Auditor General.

“The second shocker is that SFC will now take over the construction of works,” said Mr. Lukwago.

We have not received the details of the work plan SFC will follow, the budget, and whether it will be through KCCA,” he added.

Several concerns on the matter were raised by the MPs, leaving Ssenyonyi to cut short concerns on the matter as he asked the Authority to ensure the due processes provided for under the law are followed.

Ssenyonyi’s ruling came in shortly after the Bwamba County MP, Richard Gafabusa questioned fellow legislators on how they had ended up associating General Muhoozi Kainerugaba with the elite presidential guards, SFC.

Gafabusa argued that Muhoozi is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and not the commander of SFC.

Both the political and the technical team from KCCA reappeared before Cosase to respond to issues that emerged outside the audit queries raised in the Auditor General’s report.

Core concern was in relation to the status of the city roads for which the committee was in a previous meeting told that 70 percent of the potholes had been patched up, raising an uproar.

“I have not seen any of those roads that constitute 70% of the roads being done,” wondered Mpindi Bumaali MP for PWDs.

Lukwago also said that “We were treated to a surprise that 70% of the potholes had been covered”.

“We would indeed throw a party and celebrate the achievement but we don’t have any records of that as the council,” added Lukwago.

Previously, the technical team highlighted that the road works in Kampala fall under three categories; patching of potholes, sectional repairs, and overhaul.

Kisaka indicated that more pothole patching has been done while the sectional repairs and overhaul of the roads such as those in industrial are yet to be undertaken.