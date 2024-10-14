By Priscilla Maloba

Sacked Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director, Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy David Luyimbazi and Director of Public Health, Dr Daniel Okello have been summoned to appear at CID headquarters for questioning over their alleged criminal negligence that resulted into the death of at least 35 people when garbage collapsed on houses at Kiteezi landfill.

The three are expected to appear at CID on Wednesday, according to police spokesperson, ACP Rusoke Kituuma.

“They were not summoned today like the way the news say. They are expected at CID headquarters on Wednesday. As you are all,” he said. Read more